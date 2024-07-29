Florida woman arrested for ignoring Walmart ban in search of favorite Diet Pepsi, deputies say

article

A woman who was banned from visiting Walmart in Ocala was arrested last week after she returned to the store on the hunt for a specific pack of Diet Pepsi, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Kathleen Hagan, 65, was arrested for trespassing after the incident that allegedly unfolded at Walmart on Bahia Avenue on July 25. A records check revealed that an active warrant was out for Hagan's arrest for failure to appear for retail petit theft, the agency added.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hagan visited Walmart on July 25, despite having been issued a trespass warning in May. Deputies said "she knew" about this warning.

"Hagan claimed she didn’t think she would be caught and that Walmart has the specific pack of Diet Pepsi she likes," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies confirmed the trespass warning and took Hagan into custody. She remains in custody at the Marion County Jail without bond, online jail records show.