New disturbing details released in case of Florida mom accused of not treating and drowning diabetic child

Newly released documents detail the horrifying final days of a 14-year-old girl who died after her mother, identified as Kelsey Glover, allegedly withheld insulin and drowned the teen in a bathtub.

According to an interview with officials, Shantee Bryant, Glover's roommate, revealed that Glover stopped administering insulin to Giselle, her Type 1 diabetic daughter, on November 18.

Bryant stated that Glover had been managing Giselle’s condition for years using an electronic insulin pump but intentionally ceased treatment, despite being fully aware of the severity of her daughter’s medical needs.

As Giselle’s condition deteriorated, Bryant reported that the teen became increasingly ill—vomiting, weak, and unable to eat.

During this time, Glover reportedly confined Giselle to the master bedroom and played loud music to mask the girl’s cries for help, Bryant told investigators.

On November 20, Bryant called authorities after witnessing a violent confrontation.

According to the documents, Glover held Giselle’s head underwater in a bathtub until the teen became unresponsive.

When Bryant attempted to intervene, Glover allegedly grabbed a hammer, threatened to kill her, and began chasing witnesses around the home.

Police arrived to find Giselle unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is a dark day when things like this happen," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez in a press conference.

Glover is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

After examiners determine Giselle’s cause of death, Glover may also be facing murder charges.