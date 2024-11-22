New details, Osceola County mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter found dead inside home

New details from Osceola County reveal that Kelsey Glover, who was arrested after her 14-year-old daughter was found dead inside their home, was also refusing to give her daughter her prescribed insulin medication.

According to the arrest warrant, Shantee Latrese Bryant, the roommate of Glover, and her two children revealed that Glover had taken her daughter off of insulin medication.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mom arrested after 14-year-old daughter found dead inside Osceola County home, officials say

Bryant also stated that the 14-year-old daughter became ill, she was vomiting, not eating and feeling weak.

Bryant then shared that she got into an argument with Glover over the state of the 14-year-olds health, but Glover refused to provide the child with medication or medical assistance.

According to officials, Glover held her daughter's head underwater in a bathtub until she became unresponsive.

Bryant stated that she attempted to stop Glover, but the situation turned violent when Glover grabbed a hammer and began to threaten Bryant, that's when she called law enforcement.

The girl was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The Osceola County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Kelsey Glover was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, though additional charges are pending, according to officials.