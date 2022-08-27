Florida waitress accused of stealing her customer's credit card

article

A Florida restaurant employee was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a customer's credit card and using it at two local businesses.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Jennifer Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on store security footage using the stolen card at a retail shop and at a gas station. Officials said the card belonged to a customer of a restaurant where Mohamed was employed as a cashier and waitress.

The customer noticed his wallet was missing after dining at the restaurant and immediately contacted his bank to cancel his credit cards.

The sheriff's office said Mohamed confessed to the crimes and was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on larceny and fraud charges.

She has since been released on a $6,500 bond.