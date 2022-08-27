VIDEO: Florida woman accused of DUI does ballet, folk dances during sobriety test

A newly released body camera video shows the moment a Florida woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol began doing ballet and Irish folk dances while performing field sobriety tests.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, the incident happened the night of April 27 when law enforcement said Amy Harrington, 38, of Madeira Beach, crashed into the back of another vehicle on Gulf Boulevard and 140th Avenue North.

Officials said her speech was slurred, her eyes were bloodshot, and she struggled to follow instructions. Inside her vehicle's center cup holder, officials found a white foam cup and the contents inside tested positive for alcohol.

(Photos via digital screengrab of Pinellas County Sheriff's Office bodycam video)

"Look, if you're going to arrest me, just do it now," Harrington could be heard telling a deputy when asked to perform field sobriety tests. "I already told those people that I would pay for all of that, "she later added.

During the walk and turn exercise, the body camera video appears to show Harrington unsteady on her feet. Then, she begins to dance. When asked to do the next exercise, a one-legged stance, Harrington can be heard telling the deputy, "you sound like my ballet coach."

Harrington was arrested on charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to testing. The affidavit stated she also had a prior refusal to submit to testing in March 2019.