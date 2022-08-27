Expand / Collapse search

3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

A Delta Airlines plane approaches the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on April 2, 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon. 

Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at the gate, according to a Delta spokesperson. 

Officials said two of the people injured were checked and released, while the third was taken to a local hospital.

There were 143 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane when the incident happened. 