3 hurt after Delta flight from Orlando experiences turbulence, officials say

At least three people were hurt after a Delta Air Lines flight that left from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) for Salt Lake City experienced turbulence mid-flight Friday afternoon.

Delta Flight 394 landed without incident in Salt Lake City shortly before 5 p.m. and was met by medical personnel at the gate, according to a Delta spokesperson.

Officials said two of the people injured were checked and released, while the third was taken to a local hospital.

There were 143 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane when the incident happened.