Tracking coronavirus: Florida smashes single-day record adding over 10,000 new cases

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports another 10,109 cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day total for the state. The total in the state is now at 169,106. Another 67 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,617 Florida resident deaths.

10:00 a.m. -- The Orlando International Airport confirmed on Thursday that 16 TSA officers have tested positive for COVID-19 between June 23rd and July 1st. More details HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The State Department of Health phone and internet system in Alachua County is down, including the COVID-19 call line to set up testing appointments. The issues are being worked on.

9:00 a.m. -- U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June, and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1%, as the job market improved for a second straight month yet still remained far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered this spring.

8:45 a.m. -- After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it.

“I’m all for masks. I think masks are good,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview. “People have seen me wearing one.”

7:30 a.m. -- Appointments are open for the City of Orlando's next COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium. Details HERE.

7:15 a.m. -- A group of researchers and lead scientists at Harvard University have put together a new interactive map that breaks down the COVID-19 numbers across the world and the United States, all the way down to the county level.

6:00 a.m. -- Thirty Publix locations in Central Florida have had a worker test positive for COVID-19, a new report says.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday that Publix informed them that another 20 of its Central Florida stores have had a worker test positive for coronavirus. That brings the total of locations in the region with confirmed cases to 30. Details HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- The University of Central Florida (UCF) on Thursday will show off some of its new safety features as students prepare to head back to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 a.m. -- The U.S. has set a new record for confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in a single day as new coronavirus infections surge across the country amid hasty reopenings in many states. 44,766 new cases were logged by Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center on July 1, surpassing previous record days in June and April.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 158,997 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,550 deaths. That is an additional 6,563 cases and 45 Florida resident deaths since Tuesday.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 10.7 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 516,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

