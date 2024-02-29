Florida sports complex dedicated to late MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield

Stream FOX 35 News

In Brevard County, a sports complex is set to be renamed and dedicated to the late Melbourne native and former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield.

Wakefield passed away from brain cancer in October at the age of 57, and tragically, his wife, Stacey, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on Wednesday at the age of 53. The renaming ceremony will occur at Crane Park, where Wakefield played as a child. The dedication is planned for Saturday's opening of Eau Gallie Little League's first games of the year.

"It’s a good honor, especially where he used to play," said Cott Farnham, president of the Eau Gallie Little League. "I think that’s very appropriate to rename the park after where he played as a child."

The emotional event will honor the Wakefields, recognizing Tim's 19-year career, two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox, and his inspirational impact on aspiring players.

"I think Saturday will be a big day for everybody. Hopefully, the kids who may not know him yet because they’re just too young to know him will get inspiration from him and all the things he has done. Anything that inspires kids is a good thing!" Farnham added.

Despite the initial challenge of adjusting to the new name, the Eau Gallie Little League is expected to quickly embrace the dedication, which is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by a day of games.

Tim, notorious for his knuckleball during his 19-year career, died in October after a battle with brain cancer. Stacy, too, was battling cancer.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts," the Wakefield family said in a statement. "She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses. The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

Stacy and Tim were married from 2002 until his passing. They had two children together.

A two-time World Series champion, Tim had a 4.43 ERA over 3,006 innings in 590 appearances for the Red Sox from 1995-2011. He made his major debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate in 1992, where he spent his first two seasons.