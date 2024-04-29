Seminole County carjacking: Sheriff, US attorney to provide update on case

2 p.m. news conference: Seminole County Sheriff, U.S. Attorney sharing update about carjacking case:

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and Roger Handberg, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, are expected to provide an update on a deadly carjacking that happened in Winter Springs earlier this month.

Officials are expected to address the federal charges in the case that resulted in the murder of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Monday. FOX 35 News will stream it live when it begins in the above video player.

On April 11, Guerrero De Aguasvivas was carjacked in broad daylight at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road, officials said. The incident was caught on witness video, which has since gone viral and has gained national attention.

Hours later, her vehicle was found engulfed in flames in Osceola County. A body was found inside, which is believed to be that of Guerrero De Aguasvivas. An FBI affidavit noted that Guerrero De Aguasvivas was shot multiple times. However, her identity has not yet been confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) pending the investigation.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas (left) and an image of her alleged armed carjacking.

On the day of the carjacking, she was reportedly driving from South Florida to Central Florida, although the exact reasons are still unknown. Her husband told law enforcement that she was supposed to be visiting family, but early on in the investigation, no family members were found in the area. Later on, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with two of her relatives, but they said they weren't expecting her.

Throughout the investigation, law enforcement has made significant developments, including several arrests and even brought forth federal charges against who they think is responsible.

Officials believe the alleged carjacker is Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who they were able to link to the crime scene through the matching outfit on his Facebook profile photo and the green Acura spotted behind the victim's vehicle.

Federal documents obtained by FOX 35 revealed that Torres-Garcia reportedly met with an unidentified subject about 30 minutes before the carjacking. He was reportedly given the AR-15 and $1,500 to deliver the woman somewhere, although it's unclear at this time to whom or to where.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia was arrested on a warrant from a weapons-related crime in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Throughout the investigation, five people have been arrested. Only two of them, Torres-Garcia and Kevin Ocasio Justiniano – another person of interest who was arrested by US Marshals in Puerto Rico on charges unrelated to the carjacking – will be charged federally with carjacking resulting in death.

Justiniano was linked to the investigation through a red Toyota Corolla that was seen in the same apartment complex the green Acura was found abandoned at after the carjacking, Lemma said. Surveillance video showed the Corolla arriving to the apartment complex to pick up the occupants of the green Acura, who appeared to be cleaning up the car and wiping it down.

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico on April 22, 2024. He will be extradited to Central Florida to be federally charged with carjacking resulting in death. (Photo: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

A records check of the Corolla came back to a relative of Justiniano, officials said.

Additionally, records put Justiniano at the scene of the carjacking and Lemma said he believes Justiniano was the driver of the green Acura at the time of the carjacking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.