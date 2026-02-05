Officer accidentally discharges rifle during search at Lake Nona Middle School, Orlando Police say

The Brief During a search at Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4, an Orlando Police officer accidentally shot their rifle, police said. The Orlando Police Department responded to the school to investigate a reported possible armed suspect. The officer who discharged their weapons is undergoing additional training.



What we know:

The Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's office responded to Lake Nona Middle School on Feb. 4. Around 5 p.m., multiple police vehicles were outside Lake Nona Middle School, on Narcoossee Road.

The law enforcement agencies investigated a report of a possibly armed individual on the campus.

During this time, Orlando Police reported that one of its officers experienced an accidental discharge of their rifle when searching the building.

During the search, no armed individual was found, authorities said.

No injuries were reported from the incident, police said.

What's next:

The officer who fired their weapon is undergoing additional training, Orlando Police – who is conducing an internal investigation – said.