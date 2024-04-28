NFL WR, Florida native Tank Dell shot in Sanford, team says

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Sanford on Saturday, according to a statement from the team.

The team also confirmed that Dell sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital.

Dell was one of the ten shot at the Cabana Live, as FOX 35 has learned officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Sanford Police Department did not respond to any other shootings in the city over the weekend, according to both agencies.

Dell is from Daytona Beach and played at Mainland High School.

The receiver had 47 receptions and 709 yards during his rookie season with the Texans in 2023.