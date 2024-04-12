Florida woman carjacked at Winter Springs intersection dead after car found on fire: Deputies

A South Florida woman who was carjacked at a Winter Springs intersection is believed to be dead after her car was found on fire in Osceola County, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, of Homestead, Florida, was reportedly traveling to Central Florida to visit family while driving a white Dodge Durango Thursday afternoon.

When she arrived in Winter Springs, she was allegedly carjacked by an armed man wearing a ski mask who got out of a green Acura with a gun in hand and walked up to her car before getting inside.

Footage of the carjacking was filmed by a witness who was stopped behind the green Acura.

Aguasvivas is believed to have still been driving the car when she was carjacked as the two traveled into Osceola County from Winter Springs.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots near a new construction area and saw the smoke of a fire from a car that was set ablaze. When deputies arrived, they said they could not positively identify the vehicle but did find a deceased body inside the car.

During a press conference on Friday, the sheriff's office said they believe the burned car to be that of Aguasvivas and her to be the person found dead inside of the car.

Investigators also found 10 shell casings at the scene of the car fire.

Deputies do not believe this was a random act of violence.