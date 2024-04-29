Video appears to show man throwing chairs through windows of Orlando restaurant

In a shocking incident captured on security cameras, a man was recorded hurling chairs and smashing windows at The Dough Show, a Mediterranean restaurant owned by Ehab Mahmoud.

The footage shows a man causing extensive damage to the establishment's exterior, leaving broken glass strewn throughout. Mahmoud, visibly distraught by the aftermath, expressed bewilderment at the unprovoked attack.

"We are nice and kind to everyone; we have no problem," he stated, struggling to comprehend the motive behind the vandalism.

Mahmoud, originally from Egypt, voiced concerns that the incident might be linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, though authorities are yet to determine the exact cause.

Despite witnessing the destruction wrought upon his business, Mahmoud exhibited a remarkable display of forgiveness. Holding back tears, he expressed a desire to extend assistance to the perpetrator.

"I would like to talk to him in person because I would like God to take him back to his straight path," Mahmoud said.

The financial cost of repairs, totaling around $4,000, paled in comparison to Mahmoud's emotional toll.

"It hurts. It's not about business. It hurts when you see people act like that," he lamented, emphasizing the incident's deeper impact beyond monetary losses.

FOX 35 has contacted the Orlando Police Department for comment on the ongoing investigation.