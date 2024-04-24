Seminole County carjacking suspect says he was paid $1,500 to deliver woman somewhere: federal affidavit

One of the suspects believed to be linked to a deadly carjacking in Winter Springs told FBI agents that he was paid to deliver the woman to someone else, and given an AR-15-style weapon used in the ambush, according to the federal affidavit.

Jordanish Torres Garcia, 28, was arrested on April 19 in Orange County related to a federal arrest warrant for weapons charges in Puerto Rico. He faces a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death out of the Middle District of Florida.

Garcia is suspected of being the masked man seen in witness video approaching and carjacking 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas on April 11 at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, officials said.

Guerrero De Aguasvivas' vehicle, a white Dodge Durango, was found on fire hours later in Osceola County. A body was found inside, which is believed to be that of Guerrero De Aguasvivas. The FBI affidavit noted that Guerrero De Aguasvivas was shot multiple times. However, her identity has not yet been confirmed by the FDLE, pending the investigation.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas (left) and an image of her alleged armed carjacking.

According to the federal affidavit, Garcia admitted to being the suspect seen on video exiting the green Acura at the Winter Springs intersection. He also admitted to being paid $1,500 and tasked with bringing the woman somewhere, though the affidavit does not specify to whom or to where.

"He (Garcia) stated that approximately 30 minutes prior to the carjacking, a subject, met with him somewhere near the area of Lake Drive, in Casselberry, and gave him the AR-15 to be used during the carjacking," reads the affidavit. He told the FBI that the AR-15 was not loaded.

Garcia also told the FBI that prior to the alleged carjacking, he received a call from someone alerting him that Guerrero De Aguasvivas was on her way. He said he attempted to "bump" the woman's vehicle to get her to stop, but was unsuccessful.

Garcia said a second individual was with him in the vehicle. However, the affidavit does not name that individual.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office was initially the lead investigative agency. Sheriff Dennis Lemma has named three persons of interest, including Garcia, in the carjacking and homicide investigations.

(From left to right) Jordanish Torres-Garcia, Kevin Ocasio Justiniano and Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez

Giovany Joel Cresp Hernandez, another person of interest, was arrested earlier this week on federal drug-related charges unrelated to the alleged carjacking. However, Sheriff Lemma said Hernandez is believed to be one of the last people to speak to the woman.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez apparently made a FaceTime call to Guerro De Aguasvivas on the day of the carjacking, Sheriff Lemma said. He is not expected to face charges related to the carjacking specifically, the sheriff said.

A third person of interest – Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, 28 – was arrested in Puerto Rico on weapons charges unrelated to the carjacking. However, is expected to be extradited to Florida to face federal carjacking charges.

Kevin Justiniano and his red Toyota Corolla were seen picking up the occupants of the green Acura involved in the deadly Winter Springs carjacking. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said this happened at the same Orange County apartment complex

According to Sheriff Lemma, Justiniano is believed to be the other person in the green Acura on the day of the carjacking in Winter Springs. He's also believed to be connected to a red Toyota Corolla that was seen on surveillance video picking up people in the green Acura at an Orange County apartment complex.

"Everyone who's watched (this case) knows it's about drugs and money," Sheriff Lemma said.

Katherine, of Homestead, was in town to give "money and other stuff" to someone, her brother told deputies, according to Sheriff Lemma.

At the time, the details surrounding this delivery were unclear, but Sheriff Lemma recently said he believes Katherine was on her way to Crespo Hernandez's home in Casselberry. Detectives determined this using the GPS route that Katherine took from South to Central Florida. Sheriff Lemma said it's something that's not known for sure, but it is his "hunch."

The woman's husband and brother were initially cooperating with authorities, but no longer are, Sheriff Lemma said. Neither have been deemed persons of interest or suspects in the case, and neither have been charged or accused of wrongdoing.

Sheriff Lemma alluded that both may know more than they initially led on with deputies.