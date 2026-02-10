Sanford approves massive Seminole Towne Center redevelopment

The Brief A 153,820-square-foot wholesale retail center (widely expected to be Costco) will replace the former Macy’s department store. The project covers nearly 49 acres and includes a new liquor store and a massive gasoline service station with specialized tire repair. Developers have a strict three-year window to complete infrastructure improvements or the property’s zoning will revert to its previous vacant status.



The Sanford City Commission has officially approved a transformative redevelopment plan for the Seminole Towne Center, signaling the beginning of the end for the mall’s "empty space" era.

Sanford's final approval marks a pivotal shift for the 48.89-acre site located at 200 Towne Center Circle.

What we know:

The plan calls for the demolition of the old Macy's building to make way for a major wholesale retail hub, Costco.

While the project promises economic revitalization, it faced hurdles from city planning staff who initially opposed the developer's "monolithic" building design. Staff successfully negotiated for more landscaping and architectural details to ensure the site contributes to Sanford’s community character.

What they're saying:

Brady Lessard, Sanford Economic Development Director, emphasized the massive jump in property value: "It's currently valued at about 50 million dollars out there, so 3–4 years from now we see that valuation in the $500–$600 million valuation."

Carol Cowan, a Sanford resident, expressed a common sentiment among locals: "I’m disappointed to see the mall go, but I’m reenergized to see the city doing something with the space."

What's next:

The developer must now submit a sealed Development Plan for city approval before any construction can begin. If infrastructure is not completed within the three-year effective period of the ordinance, the rezoning will expire.