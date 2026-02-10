Eustis brush fire live updates: Evacuations, containment, road closures
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire burning in Lake County has reportedly prompted some evacuations and briefly closed a county road in the area. The wildfire is burning on St. Johns Lane in Eustis, according to officials.
Latest updates
2:33 p.m.
Florida Forest Service said the wildfire is 100% contained. It's estimated to be 94 acres.
"FFS will monitor the area for several days, until we see no smoke and smoldering. All crews will be releasing shortly."
2:07 p.m. - "Moving fast"
The Florida Forest Service said a fast-moving wildfire is estimated to be 10 acres in size. It is 50% contained. Evacuations have been ordered by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many homes have been evacuated.
2:00 p.m.
County Road 44A has reopened, per Lake County Sheriff's Office.
1:33 p.m.
The Florida Forest Service provides some initial information on a wildfire burning off St. Johns Lane in Eustis.
1 p.m.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says County Road 44A, near Purple Martin Road, is closed due to the brush fire.
The Source: The information is from Lake County, Lake County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Forest Service.