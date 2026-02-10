Expand / Collapse search

Eustis brush fire live updates: Evacuations, containment, road closures

Updated  February 10, 2026 3:16pm EST
Lake County News
The Brief

    • A wildfire in Lake County has reportedly forced some evacuations and closed at least one road, according to emergency officials.
    • Where is the fire burning? St. Johns Lane in Eustis, Florida
    • Size: Estimated to be 94 acres
    • Containment: 100%

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A wildfire burning in Lake County has reportedly prompted some evacuations and briefly closed a county road in the area. The wildfire is burning on St. Johns Lane in Eustis, according to officials.

Latest updates

2:33 p.m.

Florida Forest Service said the wildfire is 100% contained. It's estimated to be 94 acres.

"FFS will monitor the area for several days, until we see no smoke and smoldering. All crews will be releasing shortly."

2:07 p.m. - "Moving fast"

The Florida Forest Service said a fast-moving wildfire is estimated to be 10 acres in size. It is 50% contained. Evacuations have been ordered by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many homes have been evacuated.

2:00 p.m.

County Road 44A has reopened, per Lake County Sheriff's Office.

1:33 p.m.

The Florida Forest Service provides some initial information on a wildfire burning off St. Johns Lane in Eustis.

1 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says County Road 44A, near Purple Martin Road, is closed due to the brush fire.

The Source: The information is from Lake County, Lake County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Forest Service.

