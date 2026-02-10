Eustis brush fire live updates: Evacuations, containment, road closures

The Brief A wildfire in Lake County has reportedly forced some evacuations and closed at least one road, according to emergency officials. Where is the fire burning? St. Johns Lane in Eustis, Florida Size: Estimated to be 94 acres Containment: 100%



A wildfire burning in Lake County has reportedly prompted some evacuations and briefly closed a county road in the area. The wildfire is burning on St. Johns Lane in Eustis, according to officials.

Latest updates

2:33 p.m.

Florida Forest Service said the wildfire is 100% contained. It's estimated to be 94 acres.

"FFS will monitor the area for several days, until we see no smoke and smoldering. All crews will be releasing shortly."

2:07 p.m. - "Moving fast"

The Florida Forest Service said a fast-moving wildfire is estimated to be 10 acres in size. It is 50% contained. Evacuations have been ordered by the Lake County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many homes have been evacuated.

2:00 p.m.

County Road 44A has reopened, per Lake County Sheriff's Office.

1:33 p.m.

The Florida Forest Service provides some initial information on a wildfire burning off St. Johns Lane in Eustis.

1 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says County Road 44A, near Purple Martin Road, is closed due to the brush fire.