Video captures smoke from burning car in Osceola County believed to belong to carjacked Florida woman

Cell phone video captured footage of a car burning in Osceola County believed to belong to a South Florida woman who was carjacked in Winter Springs.

Inside that car, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found a body believed to be Katherine Aguasvivas. A 31-year-old Homestead woman who was reportedly traveling to Central Florida to visit family.

Aguasvivas never made it to her destination because she was carjacked at an intersection in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon just before 6 p.m. A witness filmed the carjacking before calling 911 to report the incident.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, a green Acura was traveling behind Aguasvivas' white Dodge Durango and began ramming into her car before arriving at a stop light.

A man that was inside the Acura can be seen on cell phone video with what appears to be a gun in one hand as he gets into the backseat of Aguasviva's car.

She makes a U-turn as the driver of the green Acura follows.

About one hour later, eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots near a new construction area and saw the smoke of a fire from a car that was set ablaze. When deputies arrived, they said they could not positively identify the vehicle but did find a deceased body inside the car.

Deputies suspect Aguasvivas and her captor drove down to Osceola County while being trailed by the driver of the green Acura.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Aguasviva's husband told investigators she drove up from Miami-Dade County to visit family, but so far they've been unable to confirm that.