Florida police officer saves choking man's life in heroic act caught on camera: WATCH

A Florida police officer found himself in the right place at the right time on Thursday and was able to save a man's life.

Boca Raton Police Officer Bissoon was standing by at a car wash when a man eating his lunch started choking, the police department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The man ran to Officer Bissoon for help, who immediately sprung into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on the man.

Security footage from the car wash showed the whole thing play out and users on X shared their gratitude for the police officer who helped.

"The gentleman expressed how grateful he is that the officer was there in his moment of need," police said.