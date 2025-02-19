Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns asks judge to ban public, press from court hearing

The Brief Stephen Sterns, the man accused of raping and murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto in Florida, is asking a judge to ban the public and members of the press from attending his pre-trial court hearings. The motion states that the spread of information presented in the hearings would prevent Sterns from receiving a fair trial. Sterns is being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, sexual battery with a child in 12-18 familial/custodial authority, lewd or lascivious molestation and unlawful possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child ten or more images.



Stephen Sterns, the man accused of raping and murdering 13-year-old Madeline Soto in Florida, is asking a judge to ban the public and members of the press from attending his pre-trial court hearings.

The motion, obtained through court documentation, states that the spread of information presented in the hearings would prevent Sterns from receiving a fair trial.

Why is the motion being requested?

What they're saying:

According to official court documents, the motion was filed by a public defender representing Sterns on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The motion requests that all pre-trial proceedings be closed in the sexual battery case.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

"This case has been the subject of unprecedented and highly prejudicial publicity and media attention in Osceola County, adjacent areas of Osceola County, a majority of the state of Florida, outside the state of Florida and even internationally," the motion states. "At every court proceeding, however minor or inconsequential, there has been extensive coverage by the press as well as social media users on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter (now called X) and Facebook. It is anticipated that the press will continue to be active and aggressive in the coverage of all events and proceedings in this case."

RELATED: Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns wants phone evidence tossed ahead of child sex crimes trial

A similar motion was also filed in Sterns’ separate homicide case earlier this month.

Sterns and his attorneys have filed dozens of motions as both the state and defense prepare for the murder trial, including requests to remove the death penalty as an option, allow him to be unshackled during hearings and trial, and permit him to use a real pen during trial.

The motion states that Sterns plans to pursue even more motions, including those to suppress and exclude evidence.

RELATED: Madeline Soto update: Stephan Sterns files new motion to drop death penalty in murder case

"Public dissemination of these items of evidence will prevent Mr. Sterns from receiving a fair trial," the document states. "Public discussion in the press in the form of news stories, polls, letters to editors and editorials will lead to an environment which will preclude Mr. Sterns from being afforded a fair trial in Osceola County and most of the state of Florida."

Who is Stephen Sterns?

The backstory:

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Madeline's mother.

Officials originally said Madeline was last seen by Sterns after he allegedly dropped her off a few blocks from her school.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina later announced that Madeline was never dropped off at school and was dead before the school bell rang that day.

Sterns allegedly moved her body in the morning hours of that day after killing her in Kissimmee, investigators said.

The case was ultimately turned over to the Kissimmee Police Department.

In April 2024, a grand jury indicted Sterns on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline's death.

What's next:

Sterns, 38, is being charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, sexual battery with a child in 12-18 familial/custodial authority, lewd or lascivious molestation and unlawful possession of material depicting sexual performance by a child ten or more images.

A judge at a pretrial hearing last week ruled to postpone the sexual battery case until April 23. Stern is now expected to stand trial sometime between May 5 and May 21.

A tentative trial date for the murder charge has been set for Sept. 22, with the state seeking the death penalty against Sterns.

Who was Madeline "Maddie" Soto?

The backstory:

Madeline was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando.

She was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mother, Jennifer Soto, went to pick her up from school and was told that her daughter was not in class that day.

Her body was found days later on March 1, 2024, off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County.

Madeline Soto (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Madeline was found dead in the area where Sterns was last seen possibly changing a flat tire, wearing clothing similar to what she was last seen in.

Prior to her murder, Madeline had recently turned 13 and celebrated her birthday the day before she disappeared.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: