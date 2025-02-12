Madeline Soto case: Stephan Sterns wants phone evidence tossed ahead of child sex crimes trial

The Brief Stephan Sterns, the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter Madeline Soto, has filed motions to block evidence discovered on his cellphone. A judge at a pretrial hearing on Wednesday ruled to postpone the case until April 23.



Stephan Sterns, the Florida man accused of killing his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, Madeline "Maddie" Soto, has filed motions seeking to throw out evidence found on his cellphone, according to court documents.

The motions were filed in relation to the upcoming trial regarding his child sex crime charges.

Stephan Sterns' upcoming child sex crimes trial

The charges stem from the investigation into Madeline's disappearance, during which Sterns was arrested on 60 counts of sexual-related crimes, including sexual battery, molestation, and possession of child sex abuse material, after voluntarily turning his phone over to law enforcement.

On Feb. 6, Sterns and his attorneys filed multiple motions, including requests to suppress evidence obtained from a Google search warrant and what they claim were "unlawful" searches and seizures of his cellphone, according to court records.

At a pretrial hearing on Feb. 12, the judge granted a continuance, postponing the case until April 23.

Stern is now expected to stand trial sometime between May 5 and May 21.

Who was Madeline "Maddie" Soto?

The backstory:

Madeline was a student at Hunter's Creek Middle School in Orlando. She was reported missing on Feb. 26, 2024, after her mother, Jennifer Soto, went to pick her up from school and was told that her daughter was not in class that day.

Madeline Soto (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Her body was found days later on March 1, 2024, off Old Hickory Tree Road in rural Osceola County.

Madeline was found dead in the area where Sterns was last seen possibly changing a flat tire, wearing clothing similar to what she was last seen in.

Prior to her murder, Madeline had recently turned 13 and celebrated her birthday the day before she disappeared.

Madeline Soto celebrates her 13th birthday. (Photo: Jenn Soto)

Who is Stephan Sterns?

Sterns was the live-in boyfriend of Madeline's mother.

It wasn't unusual for Madeline, Jennifer and Sterns to sleep in the same bed, or for Sterns to sleep in the same bed as Madeline while her mother slept somewhere else or wasn't home, according to a law enforcement summary report.

Officials originally said Madeline was last seen by Sterns after he allegedly dropped her off a few blocks from her school.

Booking photo of Stephan Sterns from the Osceola County Jail.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina later announced during a news conference that Madeline was never dropped off at school and was dead before the school bell rang that day.

Sterns allegedly moved her body in the morning hours of that day after killing her in Kissimmee, investigators said.

The case was ultimately turned over to the Kissimmee Police Department.

In April 2024, a grand jury indicted Sterns on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline's death.

How was Madeline Soto killed?

Documents citing a summary of the medical examiner's report listed Madeline's cause of death as strangulation, and the manner as homicide. The medical examiner's office, however, has not released the official autopsy report.

In the report, a doctor "expressed concern over the hyoid bone in Madeline's neck." Additionally, the doctor said it was possible that Madeline was strangled, as the right portion of the aforementioned bone "was not intact," the report added.

The hyoid bone is the U-shaped bone in the middle of the neck that supports the tongue, according to the National Institute of Health.

When is Stephan Sterns' murder trial set to begin?

A tentative trial date for the murder charge has been set for Sept. 22, with the state seeking the death penalty against Sterns.

Sterns and his attorneys have filed dozens of motions as both the state and defense prepare for the murder trial, including requests to remove the death penalty as an option, allow him to be unshackled during hearings and trial, and permit him to use a real pen during trial.

