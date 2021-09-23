Florida officer photobombed by 'smiling' alligator stuck in sewer

article

This is the most ‘Florida’ story you will see today!

A Palm Bay police officer recently captured a picture of an alligator that got stuck in a sewer.

"When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed," the officer wrote on Facebook. "At least he smiled."

TRENDING: Florida woman finds iguana in toilet, tries to flush it

Police say the gator most likely found his way into the sewer drain and got himself stuck pretty good.

A trapper was sent to the scene and safely removed the gator.

TRENDING: WATCH: Orlando Publix worker gifted with guitar in viral video

"No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo," the department joked. And just in case you are skeptical, the officer says the photo is real.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman, 74, saves pet dog from alligator attack: report

Officers want to remind residents that they should never approach or feed a gator and to report nuisance alligators call: 866-FWC-Gator.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories. Like viral videos? Subscribe to FOX 35 on YouTube.