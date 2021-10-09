Florida mother surprises son after winning $1 million on scratch-off

article

A Florida mother is $1 million richer after scoring a lucky winning scratch-off ticket – and she says her son didn't believe her!

Terinda Harper-Dixon, 53, of Lake City, claimed the first $1 million prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

"Telling my son was the best part," Harper-Dixon told lottery officials. "I walked into his room and told him his parents were millionaires - needless to say he just brushed it off as a joke. It wasn't until I pulled out the winning ticket that he stopped what he was doing and got excited with us."

Harper-Dixon purchased her winning ticket from Stop N Go, located at 801 Northwest Lake Jeffery Road in Lake City.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

