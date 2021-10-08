Orlando donut shop to have Pennywise deliver orders during Halloween

article

If you really want to creep someone out this Halloween while doing something nice at the same time, one Orlando donut shop has got you covered.

Shaka Donuts is now taking pre-orders for ‘Clowngrams.' From October 29-31, "you can send your BFF, frenemy, Boss, etc. a dozen spooky donuts delivered by Pennywise."

Pennywise is of course the murderous party clown from the popular ‘It’ films.

The company says all orders must be placed and paid for by October 24. Deliveries will not be made to schools or banks.

To pre-order and to get more information call 407-801-5066

