Florida man unsuccessfully robs Wendy's, bank before getting arrested: police

A man from Melbourne was arrested after he unsuccessfully robbed a Wendy's and a bank, according to police.

Daniel Jeconiah Gibbs was nabbed Tuesday for the double attempted robbery on August 5. He was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, but the Palm Bay Police Department is also expected to bring more charges toward Gibbs.

The alleged robbery attempts happened August 5. Gibbs walked into a Wendy's at 135 Palm Bay Road and approached an employee behind the order counter, police said.

Gibbs displayed what employees believed to be a gun in his waistband and demanded cash from the register, according to police. The employee became frozen with fear and didn't comply with Gibbs' demands. That's when another employee – who didn't know what was happening – approached the counter.

Gibbs turned around and walked out of the restaurant, police said. The first employee then collapsed in the second employee's arms.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriffs Office

Hours later, Gibbs made his way to a bank in Palm Bay and allegedly committed a second attempted robbery. Police did not specify which bank Gibbs went to.

Gibbs was seen on surveillance footage wearing a head covering and a medical mask, but police were able to ID him and give his information to other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Photo: West Melbourne Police Department

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office located Gibbs on Tuesday and took him into custody. When he was arrested, he allegedly had a large sheathed knife, what deputies believe was in Gibbs' waistband at the time of the robbery.

"Given the victim’s fear at the time of the robbery, the knife handle could have easily been mistaken for a firearm," police said.

Gibbs is being held at the Brevard County Jail on $20,000 bond.