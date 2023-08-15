Florida mom reports son who stole $4,000 worth of equipment from fire department: officials

A mother reported her son to deputies after he stole around $4,000 worth of chainsaws from a Florida fire department over the weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

David Truelove, 26, of Dunnellon, was arrested Saturday after he reportedly took six chainsaws and other equipment from a fire department on SW Ivy Place.

According to an arrest report, his mother called the Marion County Sheriff's Office after he would not answer questions regarding the chainsaws he was seen dropping off in a backyard, the report said.

A deputy responded to the home and arrested Truelove on felony burglary and larceny charges, the arrest report stated.