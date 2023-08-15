Florida man throws rock at driver's face during road rage fit, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested after he threw a rock at another driver during a road rage fit, causing minor injuries, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Peter Cicacci-Blackwell was arrested and booked on charges of throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief and simple battery, deputies said. The 32-year-old man from Palm Coast was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was released after posting $16,500 bond.

The incident happened this week at the intersection of SR-100 and Old Kings Road in Palm Coast.

The victim called authorities, telling them a man driving a Ford F-150 truck threw a rock at his vehicle at the intersection, according to the sheriff's office. The rock reportedly entered the car through the open passenger window, hit the windshield, bounced off the dashboard and hit the victim in the face.

When deputies arrived, the victim had a minor injury to his face.

Investigators found and identified Cicacci-Blackwell and his vehicle in Flagler Beach, deputies said.

"Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a press release. "Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation. Otherwise, you will see the inside of the Green Roof Inn and that could have been avoided if you control your anger and actions."