Florida man shoots, kills woman's ex-boyfriend after violent fight in front yard, police say

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge for fatally shooting a woman's ex-boyfriend outside her Port Orange home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Santiago Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad, 40, of Edgewater, is accused of killing 53-year-old Elmer Panameno Zelaya following a fight.

On May 7, Zelaya went to his ex-girlfriend's home on Elda Lane and tried to force himself inside. When the woman came out to confront him, the two physically fought, and Zelaya wrestled the keys from her.

Police said Zelaya then went inside the home and argued with Hernandez-Castrodad. That's when Zelaya began striking Hernandez-Castrodad with a Bluetooth speaker, the affidavit stated.

Both men exited the home where the fight continued in the front yard.

During the fight, Zelaya struck Hernandez-Castrodad's vehicle, causing damage to the windshield.

Santiago Carlos Hernandez-Castrodad (Photo via Volusia County jail)

At some point during the fight, Zelaya stopped using the speaker as a weapon and continued to fight Hernandez-Castrodad with his fists, the report stated.

After the fight ended, Hernandez-Castrodad reportedly went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot Zelaya multiple times, killing him.

Zelaya was reportedly yelling, "shoot me" before Hernandez-Castrodad fired several shots, according to the affidavit.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, showed that Hernandez-Castrodad was standing near the driver-side door of his vehicle, while Zelaya was in front of the house – approximately 10 to 15 feet away from Hernandez-Castrodad.

Authorities said it also appeared that Zelaya was walking away from Hernandez-Castrodad until he armed himself with the gun.

Hernandez-Castrodad remained at the scene following the shooting and cooperated with investigators. He told police that after he and Zelaya separated following the fight, he went to his vehicle with plans to either leave or get his gun.

Hernandez-Castrodad said he didn't get in his car and leave because he could not find his keys – though he had just unlocked the car seconds before – and felt he didn't have time because Zelaya was aggressing towards him, the report stated.

When asked how many shots he fired, Hernandez-Castrodad believed he "emptied the whole clip," the report stated.

As of Monday morning, Hernandez-Castrodad remains in the Volusia County jail without bond.