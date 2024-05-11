6 arrested for stealing wallets, cell phones at Welcome to Rockville festival, deputies say

article

At least six people were arrested Friday night during the "Welcome to Rockville" music festival in Daytona Beach, accused of pickpocketing dozens of cell phones and wallets from concertgoers, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the report, between 75 and 100 cell phones had been reported stolen at Friday's event and others reported missing credit cards or illegally used transactions on them.

Courtesy: Volusia Sheriff's Office

"Witnesses described suspects working in pairs - one reaching between into victims' pockets, bags, or purses, stealing the contents, then handing them off to another suspect," VSO said in a Facebook post.

Six people were arrested during the event, VSO said, adding that it appears the suspects were Colombian nationals who lived in Los Angeles, California and recently moved to Miami, Florida.

All denied knowing about the alleged pickpocketing and denied knowing each other, VSO said. The names of all six people were not immediately released.

According to an arrest report, a backpack was found in possession of one of the suspects and contained nearly 50 cell phones inside.

Welcome to Rockville is a four-day music festival held at Daytona International Speedway and draws hundreds of thousands to Florida. This year's headliners include Motley Crue, Limpbizkit, Foot Fighters, and Slipknot, among dozens of other bands.

Representatives for the festival deferred inquiries to VSO.

"My buddy's phones missing," one person is heard telling a deputy in bodycam video released Saturday morning.