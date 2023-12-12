Florida man shoots at CVS employees after refusing to pay for wine, deputies say: 'He was trying to kill us'

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after allegedly snatching a bottle of wine from an Orlando CVS Pharmacy and shooting at employees who confronted him about it, according to deputies.

Dylan Mosley, 30, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, discharging a firearm in public, two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after the incident that unfolded at CVS at 7300 Curry Ford Road in Orlando just after 1:45 a.m. on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to CVS at 1:48 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies met with an employee who said a customer, later identified as Mosley, walked in, grabbed a bottle of wine and then left the store without paying for it, the affidavit said.

Two employees went to the front of the store to confront Mosley, who continued to walk across the parking lot. One of the employees asked Mosley if he was going to pay for the wine, and that's when he allegedly turned around and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. He then fired off a round in their direction, deputies said. In the affidavit, a deputy noted he heard two separate gunshots.

"I felt like he was trying to kill us and pointed the gun straight in our direction and shot," one of the CVS employees said, according to the affidavit.

Both employees said they wanted to press charges.

Deputies responded to the area, and found Mosley with a Dark Horse red wine bottle worth $15 and 9 mm handgun, according to the affidavit. After both employees positively ID'ed him, Mosley was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $30,500 bond.