Orlando CVS Pharmacy hit by armed robber in pursuit of Viagra, police say: 'Please cooperate or I will shoot'

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly holding up a CVS Pharmacy in Orlando with a note threatening to shoot over several bottles of prescription drugs, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Thomas Mues was arrested and charged with trafficking hydrocodone, trafficking in oxycodone, possession of new drugs without a prescription, trafficking in amphetamines, possession of alprazolam and robbery with a deadly weapon and mask, according to arrest records.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the CVS at 4315 Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

Pharmacy employees told police Mues handed them a threatening note indicating he had a gun and would shoot them if they didn't cooperate.

"THIS IS A (sic) ARMED Robbery!!!" Mues wrote in the note, according to police. "Please cooperate, I don't want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me! Please follow these directions or I will shoot the closest person to me!"

Mues then wrote a list of the following prescription drugs he wanted the pharmacist to put in a bag for him:

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Xanax

Adderall

Liquid codeine/promethazine

Viagra

Mues mentioned he wanted "all bottles" of the aforementioned drugs in the note.

"When finished, place note in bag and lay down or I will shoot," Mues concluded.

Police arrived on the scene as Mues was walking out of the store, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers chased him on foot and he was ultimately taken into custody. Police said he was still holding the stolen narcotics and his written note at the time of his arrest.

Mues also admitted to police that he traveled from Jacksonville to Orlando to "carry out the plan." Police also said he confessed to a similar robbery in Central Florida.

On Thursday, the Volusia Sheriff's Office announced Mues arrest.

