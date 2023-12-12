Florida woman arrested for Walmart theft, drunken hit-and-run crash in same day: deputies

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after she allegedly shoplifted from Walmart before being involved in a drunken hit-and-run crash, according to deputies.

Ledrianne Emley, 46, was arrested and charged with petit theft, trespass after warning and driving under the influence after the incident that unfolded at a Walmart in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Emley's arrest was one of 22 made between Friday morning and Monday morning amid the busy holiday season.

"Holiday shopping just started and we already have tempers flaring over driving, shoplifting and a hit-and-run crash! If you want to be the Grinch during the holidays, we will take you to you home to ‘Whoville’ AKA the Green Roof Inn," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded Saturday to the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway SE and Florida Park Drive in reference to a hit-and-run crash. As deputies were investigating, Walmart Loss Prevention reported a shoplifting incident that happened around the same time frame as the crash.

"It was later determined that the shoplifting suspect and crash suspect were the same," deputies said.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in a parking garage at the nearby European Village. A DUI investigation was conducted, and that's when deputies found the alleged stolen items from Walmart inside Emley's car. Deputies also discovered that Emley was trespassed from this Walmart location back in July.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Emley remains in custody at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $5,000 bond.