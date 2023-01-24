Florida man sets his apartment on fire because he was mad at HOA: affidavit

article

A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant.

Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into the Seminole County jail Monday on four arson charges, online jail records show.

On Jan. 14, officials said a fire broke out at an apartment community located at 265 Crown Oaks Way in Longwood.

Law enforcement officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the area and found Hermann sitting on the ground draped in towels with blood on his face and hand.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Photo via FOX 35 News viewer)

The deputy asked about the injuries, and Hermann said the blood had been caused by a gun. The deputy said Hermann then continued to talk about a management company, saying they were responsible for what happened.

According to the affidavit, Hermann told a paramedic who was treating him that he "started the fire in an act of revenge against the Homeowners Association in charge of his property." Hermann also told the paramedic that he "shot himself in the neck after starting the fire," the report stated.

At least two residents told law enforcement that they were inside their apartment when they heard a loud and huge explosion. One resident, who lived below Hermann, escaped out her front door but had to dodge flaming debris. The other resident said the explosion threw him into his closet. He tried to leave his apartment through the front door, but because of the smoke, he had to exit through the second story balcony.

Officials said at least three apartments were impacted by the fire.