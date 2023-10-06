Florida man offered to teach 13-year-old girl about sex, take videos for her 'father': deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man is now behind bars for allegedly offering to teach a 13-year-old girl about sex and take photos and videos of her for his private collection, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Richard Heaton was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child porn, deputies said. The 47-year-old man was arrested Wednesday.

Leading up to the Silver Spring man's arrest, a law enforcement officer went undercover to speak with Heaton online. The officer pretended to be the father of a 13-year-old girl in reference to an undercover ad Heaton responded to on social media, deputies said.

During his conversation with the undercover law enforcement officer, Heaton offered to teach his presumed 13-year-old daughter about different sexual acts, a service he said he'd offer without charge, deputies said. Heaton also offered to take videos and pictures of the girl for her father's private collection.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

RELATED HEADLINES :

The investigation yielded a search warrant for Heaton's apartment in Silver Springs and his phone and laptop. A large collection of child sexual abuse material was discovered on his devices and he was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Detectives said it's possible there are other victims. Anyone who's had this sort of contact with Heaton is urged to contact Detective King at 352-368-3586.