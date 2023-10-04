Expand / Collapse search

Apopka High School employee placed on administrative leave for 'inappropriate conduct,' principal says

By FOX 35 News Staff
Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka school employee has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's principal Lyle Heinz. 

In a voice message sent to parents on Tuesday, Heinz said an employee at the school would be placed on administrative leave due to allegations regarding inappropriate conduct. 

Heinz said the employee will remain on administrative leave and off campus throughout the investigation. 

"While we cannot discuss employee matters, please know that I take any allegations very seriously," Heinz said in his voice message to parents. 

The name of the school employee has not been released. Details regarding the inappropriate conduct have also not been released. 