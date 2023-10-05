Osceola County School Board member gave alcohol to underage teen, forcibly tried to kiss her: Deputies

article

An Osceola County School Board member is facing criminal charges involving an 18-year-old, according to court records.

Julius Anthony Melendez was criminally charged with giving alcohol to an underage person and battery.

On July 1, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office was notified of a possible beverage violation and sexual assault involving Melendez and a teenager, court records show.

The victim told deputies she is from Nebraska and was temporarily staying with her sister and needed a summer job. She was hired at a local restaurant but was having trouble getting to and from work.

She met Melendez at the restaurant and he offered to allow her to stay at his residence.

On June 29, Melendez picked the teen up from her sister's home before taking her to her job to check her schedule.

The teen reportedly drank three mimosas after Melendez offered the drinks to the teen at the restaurant.

When the two arrived at Melendez's home he reportedly continued to offer her drinks and asked to kiss her to which she replied "no," according to court records.

That same day, Melendez forcibly kissed the teen before apologizing and leaving her in one of the bedrooms of his home.

The next morning she told deputies she left the home to go back to where she was staying.

Deputies also interviewed the restaurant's owners who said Melendez helped them open up the establishment and helps with day-to-day operations.

Melendez has not yet been arrested.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Osceola County School Board said, "Because it is a law enforcement issue, we are unable to comment at this time."