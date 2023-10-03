Florida woman arrested after setting up man she met on dating app to be carjacked: police

A Titusville woman was arrested over the weekend for setting up a man she met on a dating app to be carjacked, according to police.

Brionna Eaddy, 24, was booked into the Brevard County jail on an armed carjacking felony charge Saturday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 24 at an apartment complex parking lot on Rock Pit Road in Titusville.

According to an arrest warrant, Eaddy and a 35-year-old Orlando man decided to meet in person after communicating over the Tagged dating app over several days.

The two drove off together in his 2013 Mazda CX9 to an unnamed park. The park was closed, however, so they drove back to what the victim thought was Eaddy's home on Rock Pit Road.

Brionna Eaddy (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

During the ride back, the victim said Eaddy was on her phone, sending and receiving multiple text messages. At one point, she also made a phone call to someone, police said.

When they arrived back at Rock Pit Road, they were met by two men – one of which was armed with a gun.

The armed man displayed his gun, ordered the victim out of the SUV and demanded to give him the keys, police said. During that time, Eaddy calmly got out of the sUV and appeared "to just stand around and wait," the warrant stated.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects then told the victim to lie in the grass, and while doing so, the men and Eaddy got into the vehicle and sped off, police said.

The victim called the police to report his car stolen and provided officers with photos of Eaddy that she sent him over text message.

She was later taken into custody on the warrant by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

She remains in jail without bond.

FOX 35 News is working to learn whether the other two suspects were arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.