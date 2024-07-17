Florida man caught hiding 4 ribeye steaks under shirt at Walmart during theft, deputies say

article

An Orlando man was arrested after he was caught allegedly hiding four ribeye steaks underneath his shirt at Walmart and leaving the store without paying, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Ayala Rivera, 66, was charged with petit theft of $100 or more after the incident that unfolded at Walmart on South Orange Blossom Trail on Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter after an asset protection officer reported a man, identified as Ayala Rivera, who was seen going to the store's meat section, picking four packs of thin Ribeye steaks and placing them on the top part of his shopping cart, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ayala Rivera is then seen going into a different aisle and allegedly hiding the steaks underneath his shirt, which was covered by a jacket.

The man then left the store without paying for the steaks, deputies said.

The Walmart asset protection officer confronted Ayala Rivera, who gave back the steaks he stole until deputies arrived, the affidavit said. According to Walmart, the total amount of "recovered but damaged" steaks was $102.62.

Ayala Rivera was placed under arrest and transported to the Orange County Booking and Receiving Center. He has also been trespassed from the store.