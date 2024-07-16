Florida man accused of hiding stolen Walmart items in bushes outside store

article

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole over $300 worth of Walmart merchandise and tried to hide it in bushes outside the store, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Jabari Bush is facing three counts of larceny and one count of dealing in stolen property after the incident that unfolded at Walmart on Wedgewood Lane in The Villages on Friday.

Man accused of tricking elderly woman at Ocala Walmart, stealing over $3,000

Deputies responded to Walmart in reference to a theft and met with a loss prevention officer who said a man, identified as Bush, had left the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise that wasn't paid for, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Bush was spotted by deputies walking away from the Garden Center area, but he didn't have any items in his possession, the affidavit added.

Woman allegedly steals 8 pairs of jeans from Sanford Old Navy

The loss prevention officer said Bush allegedly tried to hide the items he had stolen in the bushes.

Deputies were also made aware of two previous thefts allegedly committed by Bush on July 8, where he's accused of stealing a mini electric dirt bike, two pairs of work boots, baby items and a pool.

24-year-old arrested after Kissimmee apartment complex shooting: deputies

Bush was taken into custody, where he remains $12,500 bond, online jail records show.