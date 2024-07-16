Man accused of tricking elderly woman at Ocala Walmart, stealing over $3,000

Stream FOX 35:

Detectives in Marion County are working to identify a man accused of tricking an elderly woman into giving him her debit card at a Walmart in Ocala, which resulted in over $3,000 being taken from her account.

The alleged debit card theft happened last month at Walmart on SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The woman was waiting for help in the electronics department when the wanted suspect reportedly approached her and "pretended to offer help," deputies said.

Scammer arrested after almost draining elderly Florida woman of her life savings, police say

"After approximately two hours, he convinced the victim to hand over her debit card and provide her PIN so that he could ‘fix’ the phone," deputies said. "Shortly after, the suspect walked out of the store with the victim’s debit card. When she reminded him that he was still in possession of her card, he shrugged and walked away."

The Marion County Sheriffs Office is looking for information regarding a man accused of tricking an elderly woman last month. (Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office)

The man is accused of using the woman's card for the following transactions, according to officials:

Withdraw $1,000 from Wells Fargo ATM

$1,550 purchase at Lowe's

$510 purchase at Circle K

Florida woman accused of DUI after toasting slot machine victory

Anyone with information about this individual or incident is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.