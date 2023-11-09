Florida man busted with 5 alligators in his bathtub that he caught at nearby pond, FWC says

(The video above is from a previous, unrelated incident.)

A man from Saint Cloud has found himself in hot water after officers discovered he was keeping five alligators in a bathtub at his home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Robert Robinson was issued a criminal citation for the personal possession of wildlife without a Class II permit after officers found the gators at his home on Oct. 23, according to an incident report obtained by FOX 35 News.

Officers received an anonymous tip that said someone was keeping juvenile alligators in a bathtub at his home, the report said. Officers visited the home mentioned in the tip and were greeted by someone sitting on the front porch. They contacted Robinson, who was confirmed as the owner of the house.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Robinson, over the phone, told officers that he did have alligators in his home and also gave them permission to go inside to check it out, the report said.

Inside the bathroom in Robinson's bedroom, officers found five alligators inside the bathtub, the report said. They double-checked the other rooms in Robinson's house to make sure he wasn't in possession of any more animals before grabbing the handful of gators.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Officers caught up with Robinson near his work to speak in person, to which the 38-year-old man revealed he caught the alligators from a pond near his home. It remains unclear how long Robinson was in possession of these alligators.

He was issued a citation, which carries a mandatory court appearance.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The alligators were released into Lake Tohopekaliga.