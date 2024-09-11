Florida man arrested for keeping alligators in his backyard swimming pool, FWC says

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man has been arrested after he was caught keeping alligators and several freshwater slider turtles on his property, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Wildlife officers arrived at his Marion County home after receiving a tip about him possibly having two alligators in his backyard swimming pool.

When the two FWC officers questioned him about it, he initially denied having alligators on his property, but later admitted the reptiles were in his pool, officials said.

MORE ALLIGATOR NEWS:

While investigating the property, officers also found an alligator that had been recently killed and multiple freshwater slider turtles.

The man – who was not immediately identified – was taken into custody on two charges of possession of an alligator, one charge of unlawful take, and one charge of unlawful take of slider turtles.

It's unknown where he captured the reptiles.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.