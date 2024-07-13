Barefoot Florida man wrangles nuisance gator at Jacksonville fire station: WATCH

The Blue Collar Brawler has struck again – but this time inside a Florida fire station.

Video sent to FOX 35 from the gator trapper whose name is Mike Dragich, shows him barefoot inside a Jacksonville fire station. Firefighters called the trapper to the station because a gator wandered inside.

According to Dargich, the gator was inside a pond next to the fire station before making its way inside. The gator had been causing some trouble recently, like coming out of the water when the power company came by to check on a nearby water meter.

The footage shows the Blue Collar Brawler grabbing the gator by its tail and eventually sitting on top of its body as a firefighter wrapped the gator's mouth shut with tape.

Dragich might look familiar to some because back in April he was filmed in front of a crowd – barefoot once again - wrangling an 8-foot gator in the middle of the road.

Dragich told FOX 35 News he was actually attending a hockey game with his family when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) about the nuisance reptile, and he was dispatched because he is also a licensed alligator trapper.

"It was only five minutes from the game, so I literally left the game, caught the alligator, and then went back to the game," Dragich said.