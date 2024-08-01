Florida man arrested after he lassos alligator, ties it to fence, then calls 911 to report it: Deputies

article

A Florida man is accused of tying an alligator up against a fence and later calling 911, claiming to have found the reptile that way, deputies said.

Robert Colin, 71, faces a felony charge of injuring a gator without authority in the July 31 incident, an affidavit shows.

According to deputies, Colin arrived at the area of W. Central Blvd and Oak Manor Dr. around 7:30 a.m. to capture a gator nearby.

Colin allegedly used a white nylon rope to lasso the gator around its upper jaw and tied the reptile to a handrail. After capturing the Gator, Colin called 911 to respond and told deputies he found the gator tied to the handrail.

Video footage depicted a different story about what happened.

The footage showed Colin using the white nylon rope to create a loop to catch the gator with, deputies said.

Colin is set to appear in court on Thursday.