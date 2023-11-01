Florida man arrested for openly carrying loaded gun, wearing bulletproof vest at DeLand hotspot: police

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was arrested after he was found openly carrying a loaded gun at a DeLand hotspot, according to police.

Michael Ribar was arrested and charged with two counts of open carrying of weapons after concerned citizens alerted deputies to Cafe DaVinci just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man allegedly had a visible handgun on his right hip, a black 9mm handgun with three loaded magazines, according to the DeLand Police Department. He was also wearing a bulletproof vest and a tactical belt with two handcuffs, a baton and medical kit.

The baton is the reason for Ribar's second open carry charge, police said.

Deputies removed the weapon for safety and found a live round in the chamber.

Cafe DaVinci requested for Ribar to be trespassed.

He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail and was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

Open carrying firearms is illegal under most circumstances in Florida.

