Drunk Florida man takes company car for a spin after downing 2 Fireball shots, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly took a company car for a spin after downing two shots of Fireball, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Lee Rushing was charged with DUI after the incident that unfolded Monday in Summerfield. Summerfield is located about 11 miles northwest of The Villages.

The 61-year-old man was reported to be driving under the influence of alcohol by an employee of the same excavating company, who said Rushing took off in a company vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

A deputy pulled Rushing over and noticed his eyes appeared to be watery and there was a smell of alcohol coming from the man. The employee who reported Rushing was also at the scene at the 2400 block of 145th Street because he was following him, the report said.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

The employee said Rushing's "speech was not normal" and he "appeared to be under the influence of alcohol," the affidavit said.

Rushing denied drinking alcohol, but allowed the deputy to search the vehicle. The deputy found two empty pints of McCormick vodka and an empty 100 mL bottle of Fireball, according to the arrest affidavit.

The man consented to field sobriety tests, albeit having knee injuries that could prevent him from doing all the exercises. The deputy determined Rushing was impaired and that he couldn't safely operate a motor vehicle and he was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

MORE FLORIDA MAN :

At the jail, Rushing agreed to a breathalyzer test which yielded two results of about double the legal limit. He also told deputies in a post-Miranda interview that he took two "shooters" of Fireball earlier that day.

Rushing has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.