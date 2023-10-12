No, you can't carry a gun wherever you want in Florida: Police debunk myths about new permitless carry laws

Police are clearing up some misconceptions about Florida's new permitless carry laws that went into effect this summer.

The law allows Floridians to carry a concealed weapon without a government permit. Despite the permitless carry, anyone carrying concealed must also carry a valid ID on them and show that ID upon demand by a law enforcement officer, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Since the law went into effect on July 1, the Kissimmee Police Department aims to debunk myths and share the facts.

"There's a lot of misinformation about the new permitless carry law and the City of Kissimmee Police Department wants to ensure that all residents and visitors understand what the law does and what the law doesn't do," police wrote on social media Thursday.

Here's a look at myths and facts, according to the Kissimmee Police Department:

Myth: It authorizes open carry

Fact: Open carry is still illegal in Florida under most circumstances. You may only open carry a firearm if you are engaged in or traveling to or from fishing, camping, hunting or test/target shooting.

Myth: Anybody can get a gun without a background check

Fact: The new law does not change who can purchase a firearm or the waiting period to purchase a firearm. Licensed retailers must complete the appropriate paperwork for the buyer and provide the buyer's information to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement where it is checked in the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center. There is a mandatory three-day waiting period between the purchase and delivery of the firearm.

Myth: It doesn't restrict who can legally carry a gun

Fact: To carry a concealed firearm in Florida, you must meet the same criteria required to apply for your concealed weapon permit as outlined in 790.06 of the Florida Statutes. You must be a U.S. citizen that is at least 21 years of age without a felony conviction or other disqualifying conditions as outlined in 790.23 of the Florida Statutes.

Myth: You can carry a gun anywhere

Fact: The new law does not change where you can carry a firearm. You may not carry a firearm anywhere that a private business or property owner has prohibited them or anywhere outlined in 790.06 of the Florida Statutes, including, but not limited to, schools, any college or university, bars, courthouses, and into government buildings.

Myth: Concealed weapon permits are going away

Fact: The Florida Department of Agriculture will continue to maintain the program and issue new permits. Concealed weapon permits still have benefits including reciprocity in other states that recognize Florida's CWP and the ability to purchase and take delivery of firearms same day in lieu of the three-day waiting period.

Click here to read Chapter 790 of the Florida Statutes.