Florida man accused of throwing urn at ex-girlfriend

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly threw an urn at his ex-girlfriend during an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deno Sclafani, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded on June 5.

Deputies responded to a home and met with Sclafani's live-in ex-girlfriend, who said Sclafani was "mad at her for talking about him moving out," according to an arrest affidavit. During an argument in her bedroom about Sclafani eventually having to move out, he allegedly threw a metal urn jar at the back of her head.

Sclafani then fled without his cellphone when he realized deputies were on their way, the affidavit said.

He was arrested weeks later, on July 15, according to online jail records. He has since been released from the Marion County Jail after posting $2,500 bond.

The woman sustained bruises from the incident, deputies said.