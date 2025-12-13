Man used fake money to steal a $115K watch before shooting seller, deputies say

The Brief Abijah Antonio Javois, wanted on an active Florida warrant, was taken into custody at Cyril E. King Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Javois allegedly used prop money to steal a $115,000 watch from a seller in Orlando and fired an AR-style rifle at the victim and a companion during a pursuit. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, evidence was collected from his Tesla, and Javois faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and theft.



A man wanted on an active Florida warrant was taken into custody Monday at Cyril E. King Airport in the U.S. Virgin Islands after being linked to a violent theft in Orlando, authorities said.

Abijah Antonio Javois, 21, was identified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers during a routine inspection.

The backstory:

The arrest came after Florida authorities issued a warrant through the Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orange County. Javois was extradited to Florida to face charges.

The arrest stems from a November 10 incident in Orlando, where Javois allegedly used prop fake money to steal a $115,000 Richard Mille watch from a seller.

During a pursuit through Orlando, Javois allegedly brandished an AR-style rifle and fired at the victim and his companion. The victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his jaw and shoulder.

Police collected video evidence from the victim’s Tesla, which recorded the transaction and part of the shooting, as well as surveillance footage and witness statements.

Javois faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and theft.

Authorities said the coordinated effort between U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida law enforcement highlights the effectiveness of cross-jurisdiction partnerships in apprehending fugitives.