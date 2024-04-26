Florida man accused of driving with license that's been revoked since 1999

article

A Florida man was nabbed by deputies this week for allegedly driving with a license that's been revoked since 1999. It's not his first time caught driving without a valid driver's license, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Desmond Martindale, 67, was arrested for driving with a suspended and/or revoked driver's license after a traffic stop that was initiated in Sumter County on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit. Because the Wildwood man had had several prior convictions for the same offense, the charge was upgraded to a third or subsequent violation – a felony.

Martindale was stopped on South Main Street just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday when a deputy's "assigned law enforcement equipment" alerted that the driver of the yellow Chevrolet Colorado had a suspended or revoked license, according to the affidavit.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop after learning that Martindale only possessed a valid Florida ID card and not a valid driver's license, the affidavit said. He also had active suspensions on his record, but those details weren't made immediately clear in the affidavit.

The deputy mentioned to Martindale that he knew he shouldn't be driving, and Martindale acknowledged he wasn't legally allowed to drive, the affidavit said.

He spoke with the deputy post-Miranda, but the details of their conversation weren't made available in the arrest report.

Martindale was placed under arrest and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center.

Further investigation revealed that Martindale's license was revoked on Sept. 30, 1999. Additionally, Martindale had four prior convictions for driving with a suspended and/or revoked license between 1999 and 2004 in St. Johns County, according to the affidavit.

Martindale has since been released from the Sumter County Detention Center after posting $2,500 bond.