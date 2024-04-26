Central Florida man sentenced in Nigerian romance, money laundering scheme

A Central Florida man was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in laundering the proceeds of Nigerian romance scans, business email compromises and other fraud schemes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Niselio Barros Garcia Jr., in January pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the Southern District of Florida. The 50-year-old man from Winter Haven laundered over $2.3 million of criminal proceeds, according to his plea agreement. He was ordered to forfeit nearly $465,000 in proceeds that he personally received from the scams.

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for online dating, report says

Garcia supplied bank accounts to his co-conspirators with the intent of receiving money from these scams, the Department of Justice said. He would then use cryptocurrency exchange to "conceal and transfer" the money in Bitcoin to co-conspirators in Nigeria.

FBI alert: SMS phishing scam targeting highway toll customers – what to know

"This case demonstrates the department’s continued commitment to prosecuting transnational fraud and those who knowingly facilitate it," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton. "By facilitating the concealment of illicit profits, third-party money launderers enable large-scale transnational fraud schemes. This case underscores the department’s commitment to protecting consumers and disrupting the infrastructure that makes these crimes lucrative."

Four other defendants have been charged in the scheme, but remain at large.

Fraud and romance scam cost Florida companies more than $60,000: FDLE

If you or anyone 60 or older has experienced financial fraud, contact the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11.